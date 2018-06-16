All Americans should be outraged at the vile immoral and unjust Trump policy of separating children from their parents at the border. Be it illegal or not to cross the border, this action is one of the sickest moments in the history of the United States.
For Jeff Sessions to use a scripture by Paul the Apostle to justify this practice makes my guts churn. What kind of man will advocate for the rights of American children in the safety of their mother’s womb just to snatch non-American children away from the safety of their mother’s arms?
The Republican party, the party of family values, apparently has no problem in turning a blind eye and compartmentalizing their belief that kidnapping in the name of God and policy is legal and ethically acceptable. Only a coward would hide behind the Bible and U.S. policy in an attempt to justify these abhorrent actions.
From Mitch McConnell to Paul Ryan and all the senators and members of Congress who have not spoken up to condemn these actions I ask, what is wrong with you? What grip does Trump have over you that makes violating common decency towards others OK?
This is the beginning of tyranny in the United States folks. The current administration and its ardent followers are attacking the free press, American justice system, non-Christian religious groups, LGBTGQ’s, minorities and any other group or individual they disagree with.
Jaime Delevere
Rock Island