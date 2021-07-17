 Skip to main content
Letter: Border problems deserve more attention
Letter: Border problems deserve more attention

Border crisis

I've been reading your newspaper since I was a kid delivering the paper when it was a fair paper, not a Democratic paper.

You have not given enough coverage in your paper to the crises at the border and thousands of immigrants crossing into the United States and shipping them off to different states without COVID shots. Plus the drugs that are coming through our border into our country.

Biden, who is the worst president ever, has not talked enough about the border or even gone to the border himself to see the kids in his cages. Instead, he gave the job to the vice president, who took 93 days to go. She evidently didn't think it was that important to visit. Then when she did go, she went to the wrong border, El Paso. I guess she didn't want to see the bad stuff at the southern border.

The president can't even give a speech unless he has speech cards written for him by others. And he steps away from answering questions.

Jerry Wright

Moline

