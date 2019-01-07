Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the Congress that represents all of us continue to spend taxpayer money for foreign aid rather than providing security on our borders.
Everyone is tired of the bickering. I want security on the borders. If one of their family or friends were injured by an illegal immigrant with a criminal record then I am positive they would have a different attitude. Think about the families who have been victimized by the lack of security due border insecurity. If Pelosi wants to open the borders then let them come to her house and camp on her property.
Vince Lombardi said "People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society..." Pelosi wants to send foreign aid to countries for abortions, but we should use that money for infrastructure repairs in the United States. Fear for future generations and the irrational decisions made today by the Congress that is on the river of no return.
Tim Flemming
Davenport