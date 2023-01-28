Letter: Both parties need to face reality on federal budget

Twelve years ago, this newspaper ran my letter calling for a balanced federal budget. I pointed out then that increasing spending while offering tax cuts was an unsustainable policy.

Prudence prescribes that responsible people and businesses pay their bills on time. The federal government has been offering tax cuts, while putting expenses on a credit card, for the past twenty-two years (the last time we had a balanced budget). While tax cuts and more spending are generally popular – and allow elected officials to be re-elected – they ignore the tough decisions that neither political party is willing to make.

One party values tax cuts more than a balanced budget, and is willing to cut social spending, while the other party is willing to increase taxes (on the rich), but wants to increase spending in every part of the budget. Both parties need to face reality. Only tax increases and spending cuts (in all areas) will get us back to a zero-budget deficit. Yet no one wants to hear that, or to say that, because it is politically unpopular.

Real leaders face reality and inspire people to make sacrifices. Neither side of the political aisle is willing to address the current reality, yet alone the future burden of $31 trillion in debt that we are leaving for future generations. The first step toward fiscal health is to stop digging the hole. We need a balanced budget, and that will mean prudent decisions and bold sacrifices.

Where can we find real leadership?

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport