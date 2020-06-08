Letter: Both sides are right or wrong

A quote from the cartoon strip POGO: "I have met the enemy and them is us."
All sides in any conflict have the same mind set. We are right. We may have a few bad actors; however, we should not advertise that fact because that will weaken our position. The other side may have some good people, but the majority want to destroy us.
We are all members of the human race. We all fall into three categories good, bad and somewhere in between.
To resolve conflicts all sides need to work together to reduce the bad people, increase the good people and elevate the level of the people in between.
No side is ever 100% right or wrong.
Richard Lausen
Davenport
