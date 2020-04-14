Letter: Both sides need to be more positive

Letter: Both sides need to be more positive

{{featured_button_text}}

This is in response to Mr. Vize's letter to the editor on April 5. His last paragraph has a lot to say 'should shut up unless they have something constructive to say.' Could you send that to the White House? Your president belittles and bullies anyone who does not see things his way. How can you rally around someone who can change his rally cry from one day to the next? He had about two months to get supplies built up after the WHO said that coronavirus is a world-wide concern. Yes, Pelosi does have some pork in the stimulus bill, but you failed to mention about the Republicans' pork in the stimulus bill. Answering reporters' questions — if he does not like the question he tells them to be nice, be more positive. God bless America.

Ken Roeder 

Fulton, Ill.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News