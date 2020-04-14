Letter: Both sides need to be more positive

This is in response to Mr. Vize's letter to the editor on April 5. His last paragraph has a lot to say 'should shut up unless they have something constructive to say.' Could you send that to the White House? Your president belittles and bullies anyone who does not see things his way. How can you rally around someone who can change his rally cry from one day to the next? He had about two months to get supplies built up after the WHO said that coronavirus is a world-wide concern. Yes, Pelosi does have some pork in the stimulus bill, but you failed to mention about the Republicans' pork in the stimulus bill. Answering reporters' questions — if he does not like the question he tells them to be nice, be more positive. God bless America.