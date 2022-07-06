Letter: Boundaries should prevent punishment

Say I got my driver’s license in North Dakota, where I lived at the age of 16. Then I moved to Minnesota, where the age for a full license is 18. I still have my North Dakota license, so when I visit there, I often drive my friend’s car. But I’m only 17, so can I be prosecuted the state of Minnesota for this, if someone tips them off?

Say I’m 23 and live in Iowa, where recreational use of marijuana is illegal. On vacation in Colorado, I smoke weed with my friends. If someone snitches to the authorities in Iowa, can they arrest me?

Certainly I think most people would agree that in both cases the answer is no! And by the same token, if a woman living in Texas obtains a completely legal abortion in Massachusetts there is no way she should be liable to prosecution by Texas. Maybe a state can say “you can’t do that here.” But they certainly cannot say “you can’t do (whatever the act) anywhere because you are our property and we own you and you will be punished."

Marcia Wheeler

Davenport