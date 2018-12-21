On Dec. 14, the Quad-City Times published a story 'Boy Scouts exploring all options to address woes,' including potential bankruptcy due to plummeting membership and legal fees related to the sexual abuse of young men by an overwhelmingly male leadership.
In 2013 the Boy Scouts admitted openly gay members for the first time; by 2015 openly gay men could serve as leaders; in February 2017 biological females who believe they are males were welcomed, and by October 2017 all girls were offered membership into a gender-neutral group known as Scouts BSA.
From 2013 to 2017, membership decreased 14 percent. By 2020 the Mormon Church will exit the organization, further reducing its membership by an additional 19 percent. Other faith groups may follow the Latter Day Saints. Ironically, the Girl Scouts of America is suing this new progressive organization for trademark infringement, demonstrating that words matter.
It seems as if the former Boy Scouts are on a path to socially engineer themselves out of existence. This is a classic example of what happens when a group tries to be all things to all people by taking their cues from an elitist politically correct chorus.
In this crazy era that posits that all people are equal, does that also equate to us being all the same?
David Fryxell
Davenport