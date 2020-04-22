Letter: Brandish your light saber

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bible teaches right vs. wrong and good vs. evil. It inspires us to live lives of honor, decency, love, dignity and respect.

The struggle between good vs. evil, also known as light vs. dark, is evident in the Star Wars trilogy from the late 1970s and early 80s. Spellbound audiences watched Jedi warriors destroy the Galactic Empire’s Death Star, controlled by forces from the Dark Side. The battle was joined when the Rebel Alliance, under the command of Luke Skywalker, penetrated the deflector shield protecting the evil orb that reigned death and destruction throughout the galaxy.

Art imitates life. The battle of good vs. evil depicted in Star Wars is unfolding today. In 2016, American voters, also known as the Rebel Alliance, pushed back against a dishonest, arrogant administration and its entrenched bureaucracy, known as the "deep state."

They elected a candidate who promised to "drain the swamp."

Today’s swamp serpents deploy a real-life deflector shield known as the mainstream media. In partnership with the dark side, the fourth estate promotes fear, chaos, tyranny, intimidation and projection of power, as they lash out against good, while protecting evil.