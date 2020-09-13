Letter: Brave and honorable

My two older brothers served in World War II, and both were wounded. Bob lost a leg and Doug lost an arm. Neither knew the other had been wounded until they were sent to the same hospital and met while walking in the hallway. Doug died from tuberculosis at the age of 26.
My brothers were not "suckers" or "losers". They were brave and honorable young men. Donald Trump is a disgrace to the United States of America.
Esther J. Dean
Muscatine
