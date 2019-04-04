Dyma Loving was arrested by a police officer in Florida. She was a person of color looking after her children. Dyma had called to report a crime in her neighborhood and when the police arrived, they threatened to have her involuntarily committed.
I say those that ride tigers end up in their belly.
Cops are trained in the art of overkill. Too many officers have no respect for citizens; all they care about is making it home after their shift. If a victim of a crime acts dramatic, they may be taken away, or worse, by responding trigger-happy officers. To break up the police state we must do away with involuntary committals.
Mike Maschmann
Park View