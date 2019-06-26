To the person or persons who stole items from my front porch:
I live on Laurel Street and about three weeks ago four wind chimes and a glass-blown hummingbird feeder were stolen from our front porch. I wish to take the time to thank that person or persons who decided it was OK to come onto my property and take these items:
• Ladybug wind chime. (It was given to me for Fathers Day by my daughter.)
• U.S. Army wind chime (I am a U.S. Army veteran.)
• Glass-blown hummingbird feeder (It was my wife's deceased father's.)
• Two others given for birthdays.
I guess you decided to take these items for one of two reasons: You don't like veterans (hence, my U.S. Army flag flying off the porch) or you believe in socialism; you see someone who has something you want and don't have so you take it from them.
This just solidifies my reasons why the 1 percent of this population serves this country's people so others have the right to steal or break society's laws.
Gene Gehl
Davenport