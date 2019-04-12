It seems like forever that we have seen pictures and articles in the Quad-City Times and on Channel 6 about the "Truck Eating Bridge" on U.S. 61 in Davenport.
We always feel sorry and say that there are signs warning truck drivers to beware.
Is there another bridge such as this one in Iowa on a major highway?
Is there an engineer somewhere that could come up with a solution, whether it be to lower the highway or maybe raise the railroad a few feet?
I think there must be an engineer who could finally solve this headache.
Gerry Farrell
Delmar