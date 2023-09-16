I was disappointed to find those who determine lighting on the new I-74 bridge would not support the Zero Suicide Initiative walk, which took place this past weekend, by lighting the bridge in their colors of teal and purple.

They stated they could not light the bridge in support of political events or issues. When did suicide become a political issue? The walk was across the I-74 bridge and my family participated. Far from political, family members. who disagree politically, walked together to support this very important issue. So for our family and others, suicide has nothing to do with politics. It has to do with saving lives.