 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Bridge path needs a speed limit

Letters logo

My wife and I enjoyed a slow stroll yesterday (Sunday) across the pedestrian walkway on the new I-74 bridge. The winds were awesome, rivaling anything I’ve experienced on bridge tourism in the West and Northwest.

I’m concerned, though, about two things: the lack of a posted speed limit for pedestrian/cycling traffic; the risk of collisions between pedestrians and cyclists who are traveling at dramatically different rates of speed.

I encourage the bridge custodians to post and enforce a reasonable speed limit for pedestrian/cycling traffic. Let’s make sure the only serious collisions on the walkway come from the wind in our faces.

Seth Kabala 

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Be ready for a red wave

Letter: Be ready for a red wave

I am big fan of Operation Red Wave. We must create a Red Wave of America First Conservative Candidate victories in the Republican primaries an…

Letter: A vision for Iowa?

Republicans are engaged in near-back-breaking, back-patting over the recent loss of state revenue they designed and shepherded to signature by…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

Time for you to ask these questions with a truthful answer! Do you believe everything Biden and his administration tell you? Is it time for Bi…

Letter: A tale of two commentaries

Letter: A tale of two commentaries

The April 28 Dispatch issue printed commentaries from Marc Thiessen and Scott Reeder. Thiessen claimed that the U.S. has been too slow to help…

Letter: Questions on baptisms

Letter: Questions on baptisms

"Some baptisms are deemed invalid," said a headline from an article appearing a month or so ago in The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus.

Letter: National Day of Prayer

Letter: National Day of Prayer

Let us "exalt the Lord who has established us" and give thanks that our Founding Fathers had the wisdom to know they needed the Wisdom of God …

Letter: Crypto is insane

Letter: Crypto is insane

I thought humans couldn’t do anything more counterproductive to mankind and/or harmful to our planet, then along came cryptocurrencies. Most r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News