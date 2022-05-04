Letter: Bridge path needs a speed limit

My wife and I enjoyed a slow stroll yesterday (Sunday) across the pedestrian walkway on the new I-74 bridge. The winds were awesome, rivaling anything I’ve experienced on bridge tourism in the West and Northwest.

I’m concerned, though, about two things: the lack of a posted speed limit for pedestrian/cycling traffic; the risk of collisions between pedestrians and cyclists who are traveling at dramatically different rates of speed.

I encourage the bridge custodians to post and enforce a reasonable speed limit for pedestrian/cycling traffic. Let’s make sure the only serious collisions on the walkway come from the wind in our faces.

Seth Kabala

Moline

