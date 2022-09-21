 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Bring back Cryptoquote

I am heart broken and appalled at the decision to take the cryptoquote out of the print issue. I am sure a good portion of your readers are seniors such as I. We need visual brain challenges to keep our mind strong. So the newspaper has decided that you think you know about your readers more that we your readers need. The last time you took away the mental exercises from your print issue, I canceled my subscription. I will do the same now. Shane on you, your ignorance of what your seniors need daily is pathetic.

Theresa Crist

Walcott

