Letter: Bring back recycling bins

Do you miss the big blue recycling bins on the Illinois side of the river? A year ago, Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (not part of Rock Island County government) decided to eliminate all drop-off, recycle bins in our communities. After protesting this action during a year of meetings since then, we proposed that $80,000 in new dollars from increased landfill income should be used in one-time grants to private vendors for two drop-off bin sites to serve the people of the County. With the passage of the RICWMA annual budget in June, we assumed that some bins would be restored. (Midland-Davis has already begun hosting a small recycle site for County-wide use in Moline.)

But at last month’s meeting, RICWMA staff (assigned by the Bi-State Commission) ignored citizen input and instead proposed using the $80,000 for small grants of no more than $10,000 to municipalities or private concerns as a way to deal with any form of “recycling.” With this proposal, RICWMA squanders an opportunity to fund two county-wide, private drop-off recycling sites. It is refusing to restore a simple and popular measure to save the environment.

The best interest of citizens in Rock Island County is to have convenient, accessible recycling bins to serve the 49,080 residents who do not or can not have curbside recycling.

RICWMA, your proposal is another big step backward for “improving recycling opportunities!” Use these funds for two recycle bin sites.

Bring back the bins.

Phillip Dennis

Rock Island