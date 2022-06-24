Letter: Bring back the family

In an article published in the Patriot Post by Mark Alexander, the lack of a father figure in the hone is recognized as a leading cause of much of the violence we are seeing in America today. A study conducted by Willie Richardson cites the consequences of a fatherless home: “90% of all homeless and runaways come from fatherless homes, 85% of all fatherless children exhibit behavioral disorders, 85% of youth in prison come from fatherless homes, 70% of juveniles in state-regulated institutions come from fatherless homes, and 57% of the fatherless homes are Black households, 31% are Hispanic and 20% are white.” Thomas Sowell put his finger on the problem “A vastly expanded welfare state in the 1960s destroyed the black family, which had survived centuries of slavery, and generations of racial oppression” (The Patriot Post)