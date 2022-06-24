Letter: Bring back the family

The June 16 article by Sarah Watson stating 0.18% of residents drive gun violence leaves out two important foundations: the lack of a father figure in the home and a spiritual foundation.
In an article published in the Patriot Post by Mark Alexander, the lack of a father figure in the hone is recognized as a leading cause of much of the violence we are seeing in America today. A study conducted by Willie Richardson cites the consequences of a fatherless home: “90% of all homeless and runaways come from fatherless homes, 85% of all fatherless children exhibit behavioral disorders, 85% of youth in prison come from fatherless homes, 70% of juveniles in state-regulated institutions come from fatherless homes, and 57% of the fatherless homes are Black households, 31% are Hispanic and 20% are white.” Thomas Sowell put his finger on the problem “A vastly expanded welfare state in the 1960s destroyed the black family, which had survived centuries of slavery, and generations of racial oppression” (The Patriot Post)
In my opinion, until we make the resurrection of the nuclear family a priority along with a spiritual foundation a part of every program that tries to address the violence issues we are doomed to fail. America must stop treating the symptom and start treating the disease and that disease is the broken home.
John Stuart
Davenport