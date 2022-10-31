Letter: Bring back the Radish

In 2017, the Dispatch-Argus was purchased by Lee Enterprises. With this purchase came an end to the Dispatch-Argus' Radish magazine, one of the few remaining free sources of health information in our area. It has not been updated or produced since that time.

The monthly Radish magazine was an asset to the community. It was a source of credible, interesting, health-related content, available to over 25,000 community members for free. One of their biggest contributions to the community was the Healthy Living Fair. This event provided space for citizens to learn about health. It also provided a place for networking and screenings. Each monthly edition kept readers abreast of new health trends and opportunities here in the Quad Cities.

The Radish was beneficial to our community health. This publication reduced health disparities for citizens because it was freely available improving health equity. The articles educated residents about healthy eating, increasing activity, and ways to prevent chronic illness. It also helped to point readers to free health screenings. The Radish Magazine provided an area for comments and social connection improving the Quad Cities’ social capital.

I, and many others I have chatted with, miss the Healthy Living Fair. We would love to read The Radish once more. Citizens need this source for health topics. Lee Enterprises, there is an opportunity here for investment in the well-being of Quad Citians! The community needs this resource back. Please, Lee, bring back our Radish.

Sara Holtz

Moline