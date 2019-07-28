Reading the letter on Monday, July 22, by Troy Dickens ("No names were used") leads me to believe he is one who will not admit our president is a racist and enables him to continue with his rhetoric, demeaning everyone in his path.
This president is a threat to our environment by ignoring what the scientists are saying, and he ignores the advice from our experienced generals and admirals in our military.
No president in my lifetime has ever disrespected the Oval Office or conferred with the world's worst dictators as he has. We the people of America should call out the shameful behavior, lack of empathy and compassion, and elect a president who will work toward uniting America again.
Elect someone who will be a great example for our children and bring back dignity to the office.
Patricia Edwards
Blue Grass