At a recent mental health/addiction panel organized by the Amy Klobuchar presidential campaign, I told the senator my story: I’m raising my granddaughter because my daughter cannot.
We’re not unique. As I raise my granddaughter, I’m still supporting her mother, who struggles with dual diagnosis — mental health challenges and addiction. She is clean, but not getting the help she needs.
The human toll of dual diagnosis is devastating. For us, it’s about institutions that failed us repeatedly — schools, law enforcement, hospitals. It’s about the enormous scope of the challenge; and it’s about blame and judgment. Yet I’m doing the best I can.
I love my granddaughter and I love my daughter; I hate the disease. For now, I have the stamina to deal with this. Don’t even get me started on the finances.
It feels like we are invisible. It’s too hard, too expensive. But what about the cost of not dealing with it? We must devote the necessary resources. Rehab must be accessible, both in cost and distance. Those in the law enforcement/justice system must be trained and resourced. We need civil drug and mental health courts.
When one person is ill, it doesn’t just impact that person — it engulfs an entire family and can take that family down. I thank Amy Klobuchar for her ear and her proposal, which would fund prevention, treatment and recovery. Calling on all others.
We are human beings, pedaling hard into the wind. We need all levels of government to step up.
Janice Weiner
Iowa City