I believe the article “Teach mental health awareness” spoke volumes on the condition of student mental health. It does not shy away from telling the situation how it really is, unfortunate. Unfortunate that it is almost a stereotype that teenagers are depressed and filled with anxiety. It shows how under-prepared the school system is to handle such an important issue and that it is not ready to take full action. The article brings up many of the points that need to be addressed in the system such as better education and warning on the issues at hand.
I believe the article is speaking some truths because I also have personally felt the issues the article covers. I have been on the end of a few too many conversations where I seriously asked the question, "would my friend be alive in the morning?" This stress, this fear, of friends’ well-being is something that can eat away at people and cause them to go down the same path of self-destruction. How can students do well in school if they not only have to worry about their grades, but the well-being of their friends as well?
This is why the steps the article suggests the school system to take are needed. The big change that I believe will help is the requirement of a “social issues” class. This class, which would be required before graduation, can better teach students how to help friends and themselves if they find themselves in such situations. I believe that suicide, as hard of a subject it may be, cannot be overlooked anymore and must be dealt with.
Daniel Sebille
Davenport