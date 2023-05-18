"Those men and women, as is still the case today, had no idea of the psychological and spiritual devastation that comes from killing fellow humans until it was too late. But the well-hidden truth hit them when they saw their loved ones come home, changed forever. Some came home dead; some were just physically wounded, but all were spiritually deadened."

An excerpt from Gary Kohl's article "Women's rights and Social justice."

As Gary writes, Mother's Day was originally a celebration of peace. (My interpretation)

And this from Julia Ward Howe in 1870. "... We women of one country will be too tender of those of another country to allow our sons to be trained to injure theirs. From the bosom of the devastated earth a voice goes up with our own. It says 'Disarm, disarm!' The sword of murder is not the balance of justice."

And now we see the "chicken hawks" (flag waving war mongering political and economic leaders), who have never experienced a day of combat or shouldered a rifle yet have no problems promoting militarism and sending someone else's sons and daughters off into "harm's way." The mainstream media are also complicit, such as Bill O'Reilly, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, etc. who beat the war drum.

Words have escaped me to describe these people, but "Fair Weather Patriots" comes to mind.

Bring our kids home. All of them.

Tom Keith

Moline