Letter: Bring troops home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teaching in Germany a few summers ago, I had great conversations with U.S. soldiers and civilians working at U.S. military bases there. In fact, it was hard to go to a bar or restaurant in Kaiserlautern without running into someone from the U.S. serving at one of the nearby bases.

It is time to weigh the strategic benefits versus the economic costs of stationing 34,500 U.S. troops in Germany. With the current state of the U.S. economy, it is time to look at saving tax dollars wherever we can and investing in our local economies.

In the Quad Cities, we know firsthand how a military base can stimulate the local economy with jobs and investments. According to the Bi-State Regional Commission, the Rock Island Arsenal is the area’s largest employer with about 5,700 jobs. Its $1.2 billion economic impact adds about 14,000 additional jobs for the Quad Cities. The Department of Defense reports that we spend $24.4 billion to support 174,000 active-duty troops in 140 countries. This excludes the cost of combat operations, infrastructure improvements and civilian employees at these bases. The RAND Corporation identifies $2 billion in savings that could be generated each year by taking advantage of opportunities for efficiency. Its cost reduction proposals would include fewer but larger bases in strategic locations.