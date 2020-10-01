 Skip to main content
Letter: Broken promises
Letter: Broken promises

This is my response to Mark Schwiebert's Sept. 20 column on Gov. Pritzker's "Fair Tax":

Illinois voters can expect the same broken promises from Pritzker's "fair tax" proposal. While he promises taxpayers only Illinois' wealthiest 3% will see a tax increase, there is nothing in the amendment that keeps such a promise. In fact, a progressive income tax structure will make it easier for lawmakers to raise taxes.

Lawmakers could raise taxes on select groups at different rates without the political backlash that comes from a statewide increase as the Illinois Constitution's flat tax protection now mandates.

Space prohibit me from listing a long list of promises not kept by our legislators, all having to do with some form of taxing.

Regardless of your politics, your party of choice, the leaders of this state, both parties, have repeatedly pulled a bait-and-switch on taxpayers. I say vote "no" on this Illinois constitutional amendment.

Darrell Reynolds

Moline

