One DeSantis political ad running coherently on YouTube features a biography that states that DeSantis' father was a steel worker and he forged DeSantis' spine of steel. If the creator of this ad understood history, he would understand that to call DeSantis a man of steel is to call him a regenerated Joseph Stalin.

Stalin's birth name was Joseph Dzhugashvili. He changed it to Stalin which means “Man of Steel”; or “Made of Steel.” This ad is telling the voter something about DeSantis the would-be candidate.

As I look around my country, I see it become a nation of hate, fear and “legalized” murders who believe more in the power of the AR-15 than in God. The citizens have forgotten what America is really about, instead they see it being about money and power and the rights of white nationalists.

The theme of brotherhood from sea to sea is dead, probably killed by the NRA edit of “a good man with a gun.” And no matter the victim, more the fewer children in a classroom getting killed by a killer whose mental condition is not treated; however, it is not the victims nor the gunman/gunwoman, who is defended, but it is the AR-15 that gets defended.

DeSantis — (as a fellow Man of Steel) and as president, may do for the American peoples what Stalin did for the Russian peoples of the Soviet Union.

Mary Gravitt

Iowa City