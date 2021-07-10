Letter: Brush your teeth

A big thank you to Craig Cooper for the article in the newspaper on June 20 about the relationship of good oral health and overall health.

Genesis Medical Center and the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation entered into a collaborative study specifically to show the positive impact that good oral hygiene had on the incidence of Non-Ventilator Hospital Acquired Pneumonia. NV-HAP is one of the most common hospital acquired infections and results in longer, more expensive hospital stays.

The study closely mirrored a similar study done in California. The California project showed that the patients admitted during the course of the study, who were provided with good oral hygiene services, were 49% less likely to acquire NV-HAP. The resulting decrease in extended hospital stays resulted in an overall savings of $2.4 million.

The Genesis study, coordinated by Annette Holst, a registered nurse and staff development specialist for Genesis Health Systems, brought together all of the right players to implement the products and procedures to best help the frontline caregivers to provide optimum oral health care for their patients.