 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Brushed off by Miller-Meeks

Letters logo

I wrote a letter to the editor recently regarding the office of Rep. Miller-Meeks failure to respond to a constituents questions and concerns.

With much persistence I was actually able to get through to a person in DC the other day and was informed that they were aware of my emails but that they were unable to respond because they were “campaign related."

Interesting.

So questions about Meeks voting record are “campaign related?"

Such as asking about her vote against infrastructure despite running around D1 bragging about the money it provides?

So now we know that any phone calls or correspondence we may have with Meeks office is “campaign related” which tells me that Meeks has done nothing since getting into office but campaign for re-election.

Well, that certainly informs my vote this November and yes, that is “campaign related."

Barb Walsh

People are also reading…

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Primary elections can be easy to overlook, but primaries determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November. Disinterest …

Letter:

Letter:

If there was ever any doubt that the Dispatch-Argus has become nothing but another tool of the Democratic Party, all one need do is look at th…

Letter: An evil in the world

Letter: An evil in the world

The battle between evil and good is raging today in the world. In the Russian world it is the destruction of Ukraine and Russia is really leve…

Letter: A closer look at crime

Letter: A closer look at crime

This is in response to the "Questions on policing" letter to the editor that ran in The Dispatch on Wednesday, May 11. The writer of the lette…

Letter: Time to pass the ERA

Letter: Time to pass the ERA

In 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to the states for ratification. It read, "Equality of rights under …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News