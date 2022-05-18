Letter: Brushed off by Miller-Meeks

I wrote a letter to the editor recently regarding the office of Rep. Miller-Meeks failure to respond to a constituents questions and concerns.

With much persistence I was actually able to get through to a person in DC the other day and was informed that they were aware of my emails but that they were unable to respond because they were “campaign related."

Interesting.

So questions about Meeks voting record are “campaign related?"

Such as asking about her vote against infrastructure despite running around D1 bragging about the money it provides?

So now we know that any phone calls or correspondence we may have with Meeks office is “campaign related” which tells me that Meeks has done nothing since getting into office but campaign for re-election.

Well, that certainly informs my vote this November and yes, that is “campaign related."

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf

