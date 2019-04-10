It’s that time of year (after too much rain and snow) when Davenport gets to enjoy the Mississippi "up close and personal." Consequently, and coincidentally, it becomes very necessary to build temporary flood control levees at a substantial cost to Davenport’s residents.
In Sunday's Quad-City Times, on the editorial page, was a very long and detailed article titled, "A Threat to the Riverfront." Very briefly, it was proposed that because the Canadian Pacific Railway wanted to raise the tracks in Davenport to enable it to continue to ship cargo, this would somehow "threaten the use of a valued asset."
What? How?
Very briefly, any and all problems associated with the Mississippi flooding can be permanently solved by building a dike just like the one in the City of Clinton, where I live.
To make my point about the advisability of building said dike, I’m going to quote two well-know celebrities. John Wayne once said, "Life is hard. It is harder if you’re stupid.” Ron White said, “You can’t fix stupid.”
According to John Wayne’s quote, life is obviously very hard right now for the citizens of Davenport who adamantly refuse to build a permanent dike. Ron White is also correct, because if stupidity could be fixed, Davenport would have already built said dike.
No insult intended, Davenport, but if the shoe fits wear it.
E. E. Deedon
Clinton