Letter: Build dreams
Thank you, Mary Tomsche, for your Dec. 12 letter offering an alternative investment idea for community youth: the teenage learning facility in the Memphis, Tennessee Library. As I read about the video lab, recording studio and performance stage, I immediately thought of Azubuike, the African American Council on the Arts, right here in Davenport. I also remembered my early experience with some CHM sisters working in Project Renewal. These are just two among many local entities that provide services to encourage, teach, inspire and accompany children and youth in their neighborhoods.

What powerful resources we have available if we choose to invite them to a table that envisions ways to support our most precious resource: young people. Surely representatives of the city, county, educational institutions, youth, non-profit agencies, business and labor communities and any interested persons can sit down together to "build dreams," as Mary suggested.

This may be the best way to make a scaled-down youth detention center more than adequate to meet the needs of our community.

Let’s unite all this energy that desires to create a dream rather than a nightmare.

Johanna Rickl

 

Davenport

