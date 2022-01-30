Letter: Build for success

P.J. Slobojan's Jan. 24 letter to the editor stated: Iowa caps the number of juvenile detention center beds and that Scott County's facility, planned for 40 beds, would go over that cap. I find it strange that the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center has a capacity of 98 beds.
We would not be having this discussion had Scott County built their facility 20 years ago with 30 beds.
From 2006 to 2012, Scott County averaged over $100,000 in income per year because we had space to house offenders from elsewhere. The year 2018 cost Scott County taxpayers over $400,000 to house our offenders elsewhere.
Infrastructure makes up 75-80% of the cost of building, regardless of the number of beds. Building too small is not only a disservice to the rehabilitation process, but also becomes a future financial disaster.
Increasing the number of beds allows separation of older/younger; boys/girls; violent; transgendered; education levels. Such separation increases the success of rehabilitation.
Of course, we need more programs designed to prevent juvenile detention. We also need space to provide adequate programs for those who slip through the cracks of society. It is folly to believe that increased population will bring less need for more beds. We cannot afford to return to 2018. Losing $400,000 in revenue has devastating human costs that are impossible to adequately define. We must build for success.
Ruth Johnson
Davenport