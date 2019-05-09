Infrastructure is one of the most basic responsibilities of a government. With that in mind, why is the City of Davenport so hellbent on not building a permanent flood wall? While we in Davenport are out millions of dollars through damage and lost revenue for our small businesses, just across the river we are forced to be reminded of our mistakes when we look at Rock Island without a single flooding issue.
Worse yet, there are those out there who think businesses in downtown Davenport knew the area could flood, so they should just live with it like it's their fault. These HESCO barriers are the only thing protecting my neighborhood currently in the 5th Ward from destruction. If they fail there too, the Village of East Davenport will be destroyed as well. The City of Davenport ought to build a permanent flood solution so we never have to go through this again.
Auston McLain
Davenport