Democrats in power voted for a border wall until Donald Trump became president. Now they are adamantly against it.
They are furious about this government (but not Obama’s) separating children temporarily from their parents illegally in our country, but they do not care about families permanently torn apart by illegals driving drunk, joining gangs and shooting police and innocent civilians.
Children are dragged here illegally, having never seen a doctor, bringing diseases not seen in decades.
Thousands of pregnant women cross the border to give birth to their babies in American hospitals, with the costs running into the thousands of dollars per birth with no complications. If the child suffers heart defects, Down syndrome, autism or any other problems, the costs increase with long term care into the millions of dollars. All footed by the American taxpayer.
Democrats rail against the opioid epidemic, but ignore the fact that 90 percent of illegal drugs are coming over the border. Human trafficking is an outrage for Democrats, but not those in danger by Mexican coyotes. Democrats are enabling Mexican cartels to distribute drugs and human traffic across our border.
Sanctuary cities harbor all kinds of criminal behavior. It is clear, Democrats are more concerned about illegal immigrants than their own citizens.
The people of this country have become irrational where ideology trumps public safety. Illegal immigration is not a good thing. If you want to come here, do it legally. In the meantime, build the wall.
Linda Dudgeon
Bettendorf