To the railroad: Keep your tracks raised and do whatever else you have to do to protect your rails and trains. This should never have been an issue.
Someone from the Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission said the raised tracks ruin our iconic river view from River Drive. What view? It's blocked by the River's Edge, the ballpark, Freight House, two other buildings — and no one complained for about 20 years that the casino boat was blocking the view.
If you drive west on River Drive, the new planters and what is growing in them obstruct any view. The iconic river view is from just east of Bridge Avenue to Bettendorf.
Davenport played the hand of no flood wall or levee. Now you have to play the cards you were dealt, so don't even do the Hesco barriers. Let it flood. Those are your cards. My word to any business in the flood plain is to build your own flood protection.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport