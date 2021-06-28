Letter: Building a community

"A place of extravagant welcome."

I’ve never met a place that embodies a tagline quite as literally, consistently, and, well, perfectly as Edwards Congregational in Davenport.

When our summer plans fell through, we were feeling defeated, not quite knowing what to do next, or how to ensure the families we serve would have the care they need over summer months. As a last effort, in the last minute, we reached out to Edwards. Would they be open to discussing a partnership to re-home our rapidly growing inclusive summer program for school-age children?

Within ten minutes we had an enthusiastic response, and a face-to-face meeting within an hour. Since that day, we’ve developed deep and lasting relationships with a congregation that has welcomed us with open arms and a toolbelt. The church members are never without a smile and have a never-ending supply of energy to ensure that children of all abilities in our community have the very best summer.

The commitment of this congregation to create a truly welcoming place is overwhelming and a testament to the impact of genuine partnership and commitment to serving others. Over 50 children will fill the hallways, classrooms, and playground this summer, making their own memories, forming new relationships and enjoying a feeling of extravagant welcome every day.