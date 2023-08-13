Ever since “The Davenport” (a century old apartment building) partially fell in May in Davenport, the topic of dishonest slumlords and just plain dishonesty in businesses has arisen.

I used to run Pet Friendly Rentals with a tenant association. I have rented my entire adult life, and am now elderly. It seems that when times get tough the landlords try to cheat their tenants out of cash. One of these landlords tried to get repeated checks out of the Salvation Army when I was a substitute teacher and off work for the summer. The Salvation Army paid for part of my rent.

My landlord kept lying to me and telling me that the Salvation Army had not sent him the check when they had. He was hoping to get multiple checks! Recently the rental management company my landlord hired told me that they had not received July’s rent when they had, so that I would write them an additional check with an enormous late fee of $40. I’m section 8, elderly and low income. That behavior seems unfair. They had someone else drop off a 5-day notice to my door. I was insulted as I always pay my rent on time and ahead of time.

If you have a dishonest landlord, send him or her the rent in a cashier’s check from the bank and send it certified. This will give you documentation in the event they want to take you to court for non-payment of rent.

Cheryl Draeger

Moline