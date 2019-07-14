I'm tired of reading about the flooding. Downtown Davenport has flooded before, downtown Davenport will flood again without intervention. Prudent individuals would have learned from this fact and not built businesses in a flood zone. If folks are not intelligent enough to learn from past mistakes, they should be allowed to fail! Don't build anything in a flood zone and expect it to last! If you do build in a flood zone, be responsible and budget for the flood. Stop putting your hands out and asking for charity. Temporary flood barriers, those obviously are a dumb idea, they don't work. Tear down the buildings in a flood zone! Or build a permanent barrier and stop the panhandling for money each time there's a flood and your establishment, that has been flooded before, floods again. I'm embarrassed to be from this town, it's stupid behavior. Please stop sensationalizing the dumb behavior in the newspaper.
Erin Fitzsimmons
Davenport