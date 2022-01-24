Letter: Bulldozing ahead

I don’t understand. The proposed Scott County Juvenile Detention Center does not meet the guidelines for use of American Rescue Plan Act (Covid) funding. Yet, according to a Jan. 19 article in this newspaper, the county board of supervisors plan to go ahead with their plan.
The State of Iowa has a cap on the number of beds that can be used for juvenile detention. The proposed center would go over this cap, yet the board plans to move ahead on the proposal.
The City of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, among others, have passed resolutions opposing the present plan, yet the board still plans to move ahead.
Scott County citizens have spoken up in opposition to the proposal at supervisor meetings to seemingly deaf ears.
Four supervisors are bulldozing this proposal to move ahead with the plan to build a new, 40-bed Juvenile Detention Center, despite the growing opposition. Should we be electing this board to represent us for coming terms? I don’t understand.
PJ Slobojan
Davenport