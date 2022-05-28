Letter: Bullies need held accountable

For a school that has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying, there is a lot of bullying and very little being done about it. My son has dealt with the same bully for the entirety of the school year, among a couple of other students here and there. The first time it got bad enough to contact the school, they supposedly talked to him.
After other instances of abuse, he was "talked to" again and told that he needed to leave my son alone, a "no-contact" set up. The child still has things to say to my son everyday, no repercussions. Our kids deserve better! These bullies need to be held accountable. What does this lack of consequence teach these young people?
Michelle VanOpdorp
Bettendorf