We’re privileged as Iowans to be first in the nation to choose presidential candidates. We meet them in community rooms and living rooms.
Please meet Governor Steve Bullock the next time he comes to the Quad Cities.
Our dear country is dangerously divided. Political conversation is little more than name calling, mocking, abusive language, threats and tantrums. It’s a honking traffic jam.
We need a president who can lead us through the traffic jam. I believe Bullock will be that president. He listens. He reaches across old dividing lines to find new ways forward.
Governor Bullock is the only Democratic presidential candidate who has won an election in a state that also went for Donald Trump. He has worked respectfully and effectively with a Republican state legislature to better the lives of Montana’s citizens. He has raised the minimum wage (a key to the well-being of persons and communities) and tied it permanently to inflation. He has protected workers’ rights to unionize. He has defended every attack on a woman’s right to choose. He has protected the rights of LGBTQ+ persons.
Our Constitution begins, “We, the people of the United States…” I believe Governor Steve Bullock will uphold our cherished foundation, a foundation that begins with “we".
Jonna Jensen
Baldwin, Iowa