I find myself today writing Christmas cards to my dear friends. While reading the card’s messages, I can’t help but think back a few days ago. At that time, I watched and intently listened to the uplifting tributes, and wonderfully moving music, from the Washington National Chapel — all celebrating the life and contributions of President George H.W. Bush.
While I did not always agree with what he did during his presidency, I admire what he accomplished while maintaining his composure under duress, how he dedicated himself to a lifetime of service to his country, his deep, abiding love for his wife, family and friends and the respect he engendered from leaders worldwide.
He never displayed a hateful spirit. The prayer he gave in his presidential inaugural address spoke volumes.
“Make us strong to do your work, willing to heed and hear your will, and write on our hearts these words: ‘Use power to help people.’ For we are given power not to advance our own purposes, nor to make a great show in the world, nor a name. There is but one just use of power, and it is to serve people. Help us remember, Lord. Amen.”
Pulling myself back to my task at hand, I so wistfully long for, and look forward to, a return to those good old days. Bush clearly showed us how we can use our own personal power to follow his example. My Christmas message will not be, "We wish you a hateful, white Christmas and a spiteful new year."
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Dave Coe
Moline