Letter: Business as usual

On a recent Saturday, I placed a food order at a well-known Davenport bar that I have frequented often during the last 50 years. While it has changed hands a few times, the name remains the same and their kitchen excels at bar fare.

The person answering the phone enthusiastically said they were open for business as usual inside. I ordered to go. I told him I would pay inside when I picked it up. Parking lot was packed. I put on my mask and headed for the side door on the alley. Inside the entrance, I checked out the patio. Crowded and celebratory. Not a mask to be seen and social distancing was being completely ignored. Inside, the same scene. Seating around the oval bar in the middle of the room looked the same before the pandemic struck. No one, not even the bartenders were masked. Patrons inside were even more tightly packed than those on the patio.

These folks were acting as if we did not know that masks and social distancing (and hand washing) are our only defenses against the virus. I was the only person wearing a mask on the patio or in the main building.

I went to the kitchen and picked up my order from kitchen worker who was wearing a mask.

Perhaps I missed something here? I thought that the "reopening" depended on these establishments putting certain restrictions in place. Not in business as usual mode. Wake up.

Randy Richards

Rock Island

