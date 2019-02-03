The College of Business at St. Ambrose University this year has taken on a new focus where students learn not only about the important role business plays in a stable economy, but also how it adds to a well-functioning society. We are calling this focus, "Business for the Greater Good."
It has been gratifying to be able to discuss with our students several recent examples of "Business for the Greater Good." During our recently-ended government shutdown, the news was full of stories of restaurants discounting meals and giving away free coffee to government employees facing hardships, where banks and credit unions offered interest-free loans and where utility companies allowed bills to be paid late without penalty.
These are just a few examples of the many things that the wider business community did to help those in need at the expense of their own profits. This epitomizes "Business for the Greater Good." I am happy to be able to show my students that our new College of Business focus is playing out in reality.
Allison Ambrose
Davenport