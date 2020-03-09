Letter: Bustos is honest

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos is damned if he does and damned if he doesn't.

Bustos held a press conference on the Jaylan Butler case to answer criticism of lack of transparency. The sheriff showed squad video, the 911 call, and police reports of the incident. I believe his motive was to show the public he was not blindly defending his deputies. I commend him for stepping forward and showing why he believes the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is not the perpetrator of Jaylan's alleged abused.

Instead, he was condemned by the press for not answering all of their questions. Yes, there are unanswered questions, but that's why we have a court system. A lawsuit has been filed, both sides will provide evidence and a jury of 12 citizens will spend days and maybe weeks listening to both sides. The jury will deliberate and reach a verdict. That's how it works in America.

As state's attorney, I will try cases in the courtroom and not in the courtroom of public opinion, or Twitter or Facebook. This will apply across the board. Whether it's a citizen or a law enforcement official accused of a crime. These deputies deserve their day in court, too.