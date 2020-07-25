Letter: Buyer beware

I read a newspaper interview with Esther Joy King where she stated, "I believe in the government getting out of the way of our capacity as individuals is the way to go."

Her TV commercials echoed that same sentiment, repeatedly, and the continuing tenor of her campaign has not indicated she has learned from recent developments.

It's hard to imagine anyone saying this as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen. Never has clear and calm guidance from our leaders been so badly needed.

Unfortunately, the choice at the national level of deliberately "getting out of the way" has cost over 140,000 lives and resulted in millions more infected. Forty million workers are unemployed with no end in sight.

Thankfully, our state and local governments have stepped in to help manage this crisis. Now more than ever, we need an experienced and thoughtful representative guiding us forward in Illinois' 17th congressional district.

If King doesn’t know where or when government intervention is needed — or not needed — she will surely fail to represent us. King is relatively new to this area (from Chicago) and as I see her signs prematurely popping up, I caution voters, "let the buyer beware."