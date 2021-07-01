Letter: Bypassing the voters

Am I the only one concerned that the Scott County Board of Supervisors wants to spend part of the $32 million we received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to build an oversized juvenile jail? When you look at the purpose of the funds, it is hard to see how a kid jail fits the goals to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.

The U.S. Department of Treasury listed the fund objective as follows:

• Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control.

• Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs.

• Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses.

• Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic.