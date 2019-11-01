"Twenty years ago, a newspaper headline asked the question: 'What’s the difference between a politician and a psychopath?'
The answer, then and now, remains the same: None.
There is no difference between psychopaths and politicians. ...
Psychopaths and politicians both have a tendency to be selfish, callous, remorseless users of others, irresponsible, pathological liars, glib, con artists, lacking in remorse and shallow."
These are the words of John Whitehead, in a column last week.
Note the group of con artists on both sides of the fence in this political race we are experiencing. What will it take to wake people up to this carnival-barker-type nightmare? Maybe a slap in the face? Maybe a kick in the behind? I will be available to perform any of the above. (No charge). My number is on Google.
Tom Patrick Keith
Moline