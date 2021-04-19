Letter: Callous

In 1968, Fred Rogers began teaching American children the importance of responsibility. "We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility," he explained. "It's easy to say: ‘It's not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes," Rogers said.

Sadly, Governor Kim Reynolds wasn’t watching.

The governor’s comments about the plight of unaccompanied migrant children and her refusal to help were about as callous as anything I’ve ever heard. How does anyone with a shred of humanity – much less the mother of three — look at children sleeping under tin foil blankets on the floor of a convention center and say: "It’s not our problem."

What makes the governor’s comments even more uncharitable is the knowledge that when President Trump asked Iowa for help with the same issue two years ago, Reynolds agreed without hesitation. What’s different now? Sure, the governor has made Iowa a more dangerous place for children by her reckless disregard for basic public health policy and relentless determination to increase the number of guns on our streets. But I don’t believe any of that concerns the governor.