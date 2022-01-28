Letter: Cameras for rural roads

We need photo laser speed enforcement to help protect our blossoming rural communities. Automated traffic enforcement in a hand-held and in-vehicle use style takes pictures of speeders and delivers the ticket in the mail.
There are many rural roads with no shoulders that make it practically impossible to safely enforce the law. There are far too many demented speeders menacing our two-lane highways and we need to bring law and order to our blacktops.
Two-lane highways are no place for speeders who endanger our lives and make driving very stressful. Automated traffic enforcement is awesome technology that makes life great. With automated traffic enforcement patrolling our community and the speed limit set at 55 miles per hour we are set.
Mike Maschmann
Long Grove