 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cameras for rural roads
topical

Letter: Cameras for rural roads

We need photo laser speed enforcement to help protect our blossoming rural communities. Automated traffic enforcement in a hand-held and in-vehicle use style takes pictures of speeders and delivers the ticket in the mail.

There are many rural roads with no shoulders that make it practically impossible to safely enforce the law. There are far too many demented speeders menacing our two-lane highways and we need to bring law and order to our blacktops.

Two-lane highways are no place for speeders who endanger our lives and make driving very stressful. Automated traffic enforcement is awesome technology that makes life great. With automated traffic enforcement patrolling our community and the speed limit set at 55 miles per hour we are set.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unhappy
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Unhappy

Today, I received my MidAmerican Energy bill for gas and electric. The amount of natural gas I used for this last 30-day period was actually a…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's murder

  • Updated

This letter is in response to Stanley Schwenn's letter to the editor, which was printed on Jan. 12. Schwenn should rent the movie "Unplanned" …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: His way

I was struck by a phrase I heard from a contemporary Bible translation. When I Googled the phrase "Our way of life" to locate the passage, man…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News