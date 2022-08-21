 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Can America be put back together again?

America as Humpty Dumpty 

Does a well known nursery rhyme describe the state of our nation today? Threats of violence and actual violence against those with whom we disagree; calls for civil war, not only from militia groups, but also from elected officials; the rise of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association that promotes the idea that these law enforcement officers have the right to ignore enforcement of laws they deem unconstitutional; a huge increase in hostile actions against members of the LBGTQ community in the wake of implementation of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law; banning of books; curtailment of women's rights and of voting rights. The list goes on.

Our next two federal, state, and local elections will determine what kind of country we leave for our children and grandchildren. Please educate yourselves on the views of candidates at every level of government. Then, get yourselves to the polls. Our future quite literally depends on whom we elect.

Can America be put together again, or are we hopelessly broken?

Diana Aim, Rock Island

Ruth Lee, Rock Island

Leonard Lindell, Moline

Barbara Roseman, Rock Island

