Letter: Can America be put back together again?

Does a well known nursery rhyme describe the state of our nation today? Threats of violence and actual violence against those with whom we disagree; calls for civil war, not only from militia groups, but also from elected officials; the rise of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association that promotes the idea that these law enforcement officers have the right to ignore enforcement of laws they deem unconstitutional; a huge increase in hostile actions against members of the LBGTQ community in the wake of implementation of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law; banning of books; curtailment of women's rights and of voting rights. The list goes on.